After clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, Douglas doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Douglas missed the Patriots' last two games, but he'll be back in action this weekend and should reclaim a key role in the team's Week 15 pass-catching corps. In the 10 games he's suited up for, Douglas has averaged 3.6 catches on 5.5 targets for 41 yards, a rate of production that gives the 2023 sixth-rounder modest fantasy utility in PPR formats.