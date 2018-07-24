Patriots' Devin Lucien: Signs with New England
Lucien signed a contract with the Patriots on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
The former Arizona State standout has become an NFL journeyman in his first three seasons, bouncing around various practice squads. He now returns to the team that drafted him in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, where he'll look to compete as a depth wideout and special teams contributor.
