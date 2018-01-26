Patriots' Devin McCourty: Limited at Thursday's practice
McCourty (shoulder) logged a limited practice session Thursday.
McCourty did not show up on the injury report Wednesday, but he had been dealing with a shoulder injury prior to the playoffs starting. With 10 days to go until the Super Bowl, his limited participation is more than likely precautionary.
