Allen, who was on the field for 37 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, caught his only target in the contest for three yards.

Allen continues to make more of an impact as a blocker than a pass-catcher in the Patriots offense, but that may change some next Monday against the Dolphins in the event that Rob Gronkowski draws a suspension for his late hit on Buffalo's Tre'Davious White on Sunday.