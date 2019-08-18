Dolphins' Dwayne Allen: Returns to action Friday
Allen started Friday's preseason loss at Tampa Bay, logging eight of 77 of the Dolphins' offensive snaps.
Making his first appearance of exhibition season, Allen didn't make an impact in the stat sheet and was called for offensive holding on Miami's second drive. There's little to take from the effort, aside from the fact he appears to have put the injury behind him that held him out of the initial weeks of training camp. Now, he can begin in earnest his competition for TE slotting behind top option Mike Gesicki.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...