Allen started Friday's preseason loss at Tampa Bay, logging eight of 77 of the Dolphins' offensive snaps.

Making his first appearance of exhibition season, Allen didn't make an impact in the stat sheet and was called for offensive holding on Miami's second drive. There's little to take from the effort, aside from the fact he appears to have put the injury behind him that held him out of the initial weeks of training camp. Now, he can begin in earnest his competition for TE slotting behind top option Mike Gesicki.

