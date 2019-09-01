Allen (undisclosed) was released by the Dolphins after reaching an injury settlement, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen suffered his injury in the latter half of the preseason and it's unclear how severe the issue is. He's now a free agent and he'll be able to sign and play for another team as soon as he's healthy.

