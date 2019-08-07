Dolphins' Dwayne Allen: Ramping up workload
Allen (knee) participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Allen began training camp on the PUP list due to his knee injury, and has been steadily working to get back to full health. His participation in 11-on-11 work is another notable step in the right direction, but it remains possible that the veteran tight end's recovery could carry over into the start of the regular season. When healthy, Allen appears primed for the majority of Miami's run-blocking work.
