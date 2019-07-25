Dolphins' Dwayne Allen: Should practice soon
Allen (undisclosed) isn't expected to stay on the PUP list for long, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Once he's cleared for practice, Allen will compete with Mike Gesicki for playing time at tight end. The second-year pro is a superior athlete with far more upside as a pass catcher, but Allen's blocking and experience could allow him to carve out a sizable role.
