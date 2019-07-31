Allen (undisclosed) was activated off the Dolphins' PUP list Wednesday, Alain Poupart of the team's official site reports.

The 29-year-old adds experience and strong blocking ability to the Dolphins' tight end mix, but after combining for just 13 catches over the last two season (with the Patriots), the free-agent addition needs to re-prove his fantasy utility within his new team context. It's worth noting that during Allen's stint with the Colts -- the team that drafted him in 2012 -- he recorded eight TDs in 2014 and six in 2016, numbers that suggest that the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder could produce some in the red zone if given such opportunities by Miami in 2019.