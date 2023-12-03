Elliott (thigh) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Elliott was limited in practice this past week, but he'll give it a go Sunday against the 4-7 Chargers. While the Patriots' fluid QB situation, plus potentially rainy conditions, could lead to the team leaning toward the run as long as Sunday's game flow permits, Elliott (who has notched a total of 95 carries and 20 catches in 11 games to date) figures to continue to work behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 13, a context that limits his fantasy lineup utility to deeper formats.