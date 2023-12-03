Elliott (thigh) rushed 17 times for 52 yards and caught four of five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers.

Elliott took over as the lead back after Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) exited in the first half. The former Dallas running back finished with season highs in both touches and scrimmage yards. Stevenson will be hard-pressed to recover on a short week before Thursday's road game in Pittsburgh, so Elliott's likely to retain the lead role in Week 14.