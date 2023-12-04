Elliott (thigh) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Elliott was nursing a thigh injury heading into this past Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, but he played through it and handled a season-high 21 touches as Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) exited in the first half. Stevenson was listed as a non-participant Monday and is unlikely to play against the Steelers on Thursday, so if Elliott can avoid a setback with his thigh, he's likely to draw the start in a Patriots backfield that also includes Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty.