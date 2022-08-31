Anderson (undisclosed) was placed on the Patriots' injured reserve Tuesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Anderson returned at the opening of training camp from a season-ending pectoral injury suffered last October, though it's unclear if this same issue led to his most recent placement on New England's IR. The 31-year-old will now likely be forced to miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign as well, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team.
