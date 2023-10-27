Henry (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henry was removed from the injury report Friday and will look to shake his recent slump Sunday in Miami. After notching at least five targets in each of New England's first four games and topping 50 yards three times over that span, Henry has just eight targets and 34 receiving yards in the last three games combined. In the Patriots' previous matchup with Miami in Week 2, Henry caught six of seven targets for 52 yards and a touchdown.