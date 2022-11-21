Henry, who was on the field for 53 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets, caught his only target in the contest for 20 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Henry out-snapped Jonnu Smith (34 snaps) in the contest, it was Smith (four catches for 40 yards) who was more involved in the team's passing game in Week 11. As Thursday night's game against the Vikings approaches, both of New England's tight ends profile as hit-or-miss fantasy options due to their ongoing time share.