Henry, who was on the field for 46 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants, was not targeted in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Over his two previous games, Henry logged a combined seven catches on 11 targets, but none of the Patriots tight ends caught a pass Sunday in a contest marked by the struggles of the team's QB's. Henry will look to rebound this coming weekend against his former team (the Chargers), but given the current state of New England's offense, he looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy option in Week 13.