Henry brought in all three targets for 40 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 21-18 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.
Henry's breakout night, like the performance of the Patriots' typically moribund offense as a whole, was considerably unexpected. The veteran tight end recorded eight- and 24-yard scoring grabs in the second quarter, the second an especially impressive reception among multiple defenders. Henry had only crossed the goal line once since Week 2 prior to Thursday, , and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to replicate his numbers against a stingy Chiefs defense in a Week 15 home battle on Sunday, Dec. 17.
