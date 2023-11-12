Henry caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts.

The Patriots' passing attack struggled badly once again, with Mac Jones getting benched in favor of Bailey Zappe for the final possession, but Henry still tied Rhamondre Stevenson for second on the team in targets behind Demario Douglas' nine. The veteran tight end has yet to reach 60 receiving yards in a game this season but has caught multiple passes in eight of 10 contests, and Henry's been reliant on TDs for any fantasy upside heading into New England's Week 11 bye.