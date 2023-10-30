Henry brought in all three targets for 28 yards in the Patriots' 31-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The veteran tight end tied Kendrick Bourne (knee) for second on the Patriots in receptions while finishing third in receiving yards. Henry has, in relative terms, bounced back from a particularly rough two-game stretch in Weeks 5 and 6 where he posted just one catch for seven yards on five targets, now having recorded a 5-55 line on six targets in the ensuing pair of contests. Nevertheless, as with the rest of the Patriots' pass catchers, his output is seemingly capped by Mac Jones' limitations under center, although he could see a larger role in a Week 9 home matchup against the Commanders if DeVante Parker (head) and Kendrick Bourne (knee) are sidelined.