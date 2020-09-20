White (personal) is listed as inactive Sunday at Seattle.
Due to a death in his family, White isn't with the Patriots as they open their road slate of the 2020 season, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida. There's no telling when White will rejoin his teammates, but in the meantime the Patriots backfield will be manned by Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor.
