Bentley (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Bentley popped up on the Patriots' injury report Friday after a limited practice session. His scaled back practice to end the week could be to give the 2018 fifth-round pick some rest ahead of Sunday's contest. In Week 14 against the Steelers, Bentley played all 66 defensive snaps and finished with seven tackles (two solo).