Bentley (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos.
Bentley has been dealing with this knee issue for a couple weeks, but he was able to play through the injury in Week 15. After a week of limited practice sessions, the 27-year-old has a chance to suit up this Sunday as well. If Bentley were to miss New England's Week 16 affair, Mack Wilson would likely see increased snaps in the team's linebacker corps.
More News
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Will play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Eight stops in loss•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Registers sack in loss•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Ready to compete•
-
Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley: Questionable for Sunday•