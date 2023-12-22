Bentley (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Broncos.

Bentley has been dealing with this knee issue for a couple weeks, but he was able to play through the injury in Week 15. After a week of limited practice sessions, the 27-year-old has a chance to suit up this Sunday as well. If Bentley were to miss New England's Week 16 affair, Mack Wilson would likely see increased snaps in the team's linebacker corps.