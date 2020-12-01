Bentley registered 13 total tackles during Sunday's 20-17 win against the Cardinals.
Not only did Bentley have six more tackles than the Patriots' second-leading player, Terez Hall, but he also saved some of his stops for key moments in Sunday's contest. The 24-year-old helped turn away Kenyan Drake at New England's one-yard line on a 4th-and-goal while the clock expired in the second quarter. Later, he combined with Hall to stop Drake again on a 3rd-and-2 on Arizona's final drive of the game, forcing a 45-yard Zane Gonzalez attempt that would be no good. With nine starts to his name in nine appearances this season, Bentley prepares for a crucial Week 13 matchup against the Chargers.
