Smith-Schuster (ankle) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Smith-Schuster was limited Wednesday, so his apparent non-participation a day later clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Bills. With that in mind, the veteran pass catcher will likely have to practice fully Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation.
More News
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not seen at Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Reps capped again Thursday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Inactive Sunday•