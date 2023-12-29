Smith-Schuster (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Smith-Schuster will miss a third consecutive game Sunday. He'll have one more chance to take the field in Week 18 against the Jets before the wide receiver's disappointing 2023 campaign comes to an end. DeVante Parker and Demario Douglas should continue to lead New England's receiving corps, with Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte occupying depth roles.