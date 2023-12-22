Smith-Schuster (ankle) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Smith-Schuster was limited Wednesday and Thursday, so his apparent absence from Friday's session is noteworthy. Either way, the Patriots' looming final injury report of the week will provide added context with regard to the veteran wide receiver's status for Sunday night's game against the Broncos.
