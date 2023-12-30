The Patriots have placed Smith-Schuster (ankle) on IR.

With Smith-Schuster on IR and slated to miss the Patriots' final two games this season, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor, Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte (illness, out this week) are in line to handle the team's WR duties in Weeks 17 and 18. Smith-Schuster thus finishes the 2023 campaign with a 29/260/1 receiving line on 47 targets in 11 games.