Smith-Schuster (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Smith-Schuster logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he didn't participate in any capacity Friday and will miss his third game of the season as a result. In Smith-Schuster's absence, DeVante Parker and Demario Douglas are in line to lead the Patriots' wide receiver corps, with Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton also being candidates to mix in.