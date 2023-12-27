Smith-Schuster (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Smith-Schuster closed out last week with a 'DNP' on Friday before being ruled out for this past Sunday's win over the Broncos. The veteran wideout's limited participation Wednesday indicates that he could return to action this weekend against the Bills, however Smith-Schuster will need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid a Week 17 injury designation.
More News
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Won't play Sunday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not seen at Friday's practice•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Reps capped again Thursday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not expected to face Chiefs•