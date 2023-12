Smith-Schuster (ankle) wasn't present for Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster didn't practice Thursday, so the wide receiver's continued absence Friday clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Bills. If Smith-Schuster remains sidelined this weekend, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas and Jalen Reagor would be in line to lead the Patriots' Week 17 WR corps.