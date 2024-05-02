Smith-Schuster's role with Patriots is unclear after the team selected a pair of wideouts in the 2024 NFL Draft, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Over the course of 11 regular-season games in his first year with the Patriots, Smith-Schuster recorded a 29-260-1 receiving line on 47 targets in 2023. Though the veteran wideout -- who is under contract with the team through 2025 -- is presumably past the ankle issue that landed him on IR in December, New England's additions of free agent K.J. Osborn and 2024 draftees (second-rounder Ja'Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker) to a wide receiver mix that also includes returnees Kendrick Bourne (knee) and Demario Douglas, clouds Smith-Schuster's depth chart standing ahead of training camp. With that in mind, both Callahan and Chad Graff of The Athletic suggest that the 27-year-old pass-catcher could end up moving on as the offseason progresses.