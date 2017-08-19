Daniels isn't expected to take the field for Saturday's game against the Texans due to an undisclosed injury, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Daniels rushed for 39 yards on 11 carries in the team's preseason opener against the Jaguars, but will miss a valuable opportunity at proving his worthiness of a roster spot in the team's second preseason tilt. While Mike Gillislee (hamstring) will also sit out the contest, the Patriots still have five other running backs to share the load against Houston.