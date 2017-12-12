Daniels rushed twice for 12 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Daniels saw his first NFL action Sunday after Byron Marshall sustained a hamstring injury early in the contest. If Marshall continues to miss time, Daniels will be in line to be the No. 2 back on depth chart behind Samaje Perine against the Cardinals on Sunday.

