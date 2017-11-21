Redskins' LeShun Daniels: Signs with Washington
The Redskins signed Daniels off their practice squad Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels will assume the roster spot of Chris Thompson, who will be placed on injured reserve after fracturing his right fibula in Sunday's loss to the Saints. With Rob Kelley (ankle) also on IR, Daniels will check in as third on the depth chart at running back behind Samaje Perine (finger) and Byron Marshall heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Giants. A healthy Perine should fill the lead back role for the Redskins, but Daniels could end up serving as a change-of-pace option if Marshall proves ill equipped for those duties.
