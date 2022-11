Bowden was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bowden has spent the entire season on the Patriots' practice squad and has yet to be active for a game. However, with DeVante Parker (knee) ruled out, Bowden is poised to serve as depth among the team's receiving corps for Sunday's game against the Colts. He's most likely to see the field on special teams.