Judon (biceps) is back to full health and expected to be at the Patriots' manditory minicamp in June, Karen Guregian of masslive.com reports.

Judon tore his biceps early in the 2023 season and subsequently underwent season ending surgery. It appears his recovery has gone well, and he will be ready to participate in New England's offseason preparation. Barring any setbacks with his health, he is expected to start at outside linebacker opposite Josh Uche this season.