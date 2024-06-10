Judon (biceps) was in attendance for the Patriots' mandatory minicamp Monday, Hayden Bird of the Boston Globe reports.

Judon, who suffered a torn bicep tendon this past October -- limiting him to four games last year -- has since recovered from the injury to the point that he's in line to be a full participant in this week's minicamp, per Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. During his last full campaign, the linebacker racked up 60 tackles and 15.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games in 2022. Now that he's back in action, Judon is set to remain a key pass-rushing presence in New England's defense, a role that lands the 31-year-old back on the IDP radar in 2024.