Judon finished the 2024 season with 41 total tackles (25 solo), including 5.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, including an interception, over 17 games.

Judon was traded to the Falcons in August after three seasons with the Patriots, ultimately appearing in all 17 contests with Atlanta. The linebacker was unable to replicate his production from his time in New England though, securing just 5.5 sacks with the Falcons after compiling 32.0 sacks over 38 games with the Patriots. However, Judon did snatch his first career interception in Week 16 versus the Giants, returning it for a touchdown. The 32-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and he'll likely have many suitors interested in signing him.