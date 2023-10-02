Judon is believed to have suffered a right lower bicep tendon tear in the fourth quarter Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys and could be facing a long-term absence, Mark Daniels of The Springfield Republican reports.

He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, but if the bicep tear is confirmed, Judon could be at risk of missing multiple months, if not the remainder of the season. Since joining New England on a four-year deal in 2021, Judon has accrued 32 sacks while playing in all 38 of the team's games while earning Pro Bowl nods in both of his first two seasons with the Patriots. Marte Mapu and Anfernee Jennings would likely be thrust into larger roles at outside linebacker if Judon is out long term.