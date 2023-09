Judon registered four tackles (two solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

Judon's second sack of the game came in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter when he sacked Zach Wilson in the end zone for a safety to extend the Patriots' lead to five. Judon is up to four sacks on the season and will look to continue terrorizing opposing quarterbacks as the Patriots visit Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 4.