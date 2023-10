Judon is being evaluated for a biceps injury and will have an MRI to determine the severity, but he's expected to miss time either way, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Judon exited in the second half of Sunday's 38-3 loss to Dallas with what was initially termed an elbow injury. Losing Judon for any period could have devastating effects for New England's defense, as he had 15.5 sacks last season and has four sacks through four games in 2023.