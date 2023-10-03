Judon (biceps) is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss at least two months, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Judon underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed he suffered a right lower bicep tendon tear in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys. With rest and rehab not deemed a viable option, Judon will go under the knife, and the Patriots will have a clearer idea following the procedure whether or not the star edge rusher will be able to play again this season. A two-month absence would keep Judon sidelined until around Week 15.