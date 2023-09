Judon logged four tackles (four solo) and a sack during the Patriots' 24-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Judon registered the team's only sack of Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night and has now recorded a sack in each of his first two games. The 31-year-old is on pace for double-digit sacks once again after having logged 28 across his first two seasons in New England.