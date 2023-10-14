The Patriots placed Judon (biceps) on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Judon underwent surgery on Oct. 4 after tearing his biceps in Week 4 against the Cowboys, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reporting that the star edge rusher was expected to be out for at least two months. Rookie Marte Mapu and Anfernee Jennings should both see increased workloads in Judon's absence.