Patriots' Michael Bennett: Restructures contract
Bennett and the Patriots have agreed to a reworked contract with a base value of $16.75 million over the next two seasons, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Traded from Philadelphia to New England in mid-March, the 33-year-old defensive end now receives a contract more to his liking, highlighted by a $4 million signing bonus. Bennett is working on seven straight years with at least five sacks, producing 57 in 107 games during that stretch. He should be headed for heavy snap counts as New England's replacement for Trey Flowers (Lions).
