Folk made both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

For the second time this month, coach Bill Belichick trusted Folk with a chance to win the game from 50 yards out. The 36-year-old came through, sending a no-doubter between the uprights and securing a win to bring the Patriots to 5-6. Folk has converted on 18 straight field-goal attempts, including nine kicks from beyond 40 yards in that stretch.