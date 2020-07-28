Chung plans to opt out of the 2020 season, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The soon-to-be 33-year-old safety is the sixth New England player to announce his attention to sit out the season. Chung started 82 regular-season games for the Patriots over the past six years, averaging 80 tackles, 5.8 pass defenses and 0.7 interceptions per season. His absence leaves offseason addition Adrian Phillips as the probable starter at strong safety, with second-round pick Kyle Dugger also in the mix for regular playing time.
