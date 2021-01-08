Chung (opt out) plans to return to the Patriots next season, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Chung opted out of the 2020 season but plans to return to New England for the 2021 campaign. The starting strong safety job will likely be Chung's to lose, though it remains to be seen what level he'll be capable of performing at after a year out of football at age 34.
More News
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Becomes sixth Patriot to opt out•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Reaches extension with New England•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Drug charge dismissed•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Nursing high-ankle sprain•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Sustains ankle injury•
-
Patriots' Patrick Chung: Good to go Sunday•