Chung announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.
It was previously reported that Chung, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, was planning to return to the team this year. The 33-year-old spent all but one of his 11 pro campaigns with New England, racking up 778 tackles and 11 picks in the process. With Chung no longer in the mix, the Patriots safety corps is currently headed by Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger and Jalen Mills.
