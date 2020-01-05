Play

Chung suffered a high-ankle sprain during Saturday's playoff loss to the Titans, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Chung was forced out of the Wild Card loss during New England's first defensive series. He recorded just one tackle before leaving the field. The veteran safety's injury isn't cause for any notable concern, though high-ankle sprains usually carry a multi-week recovery timetable, since he'll have the benefit of a full offseason to get healthy.

